JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.90 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

