JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Target Price to GBX 460

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 460 ($5.54) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research note on Sunday, September 25th.

Shares of OTC:ONTTF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

