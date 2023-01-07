JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,103. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

