Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.51 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $284.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

