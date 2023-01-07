Kaspa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $70.15 million and $1.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,748,743,879 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,734,766,113 with 15,734,766,113.416986 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00445741 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,244,074.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

