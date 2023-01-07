Keb Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.93 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

