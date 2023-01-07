Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,584 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 25.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,628 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
