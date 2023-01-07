Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

