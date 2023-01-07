Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

