Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

