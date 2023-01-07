Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average is $288.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

