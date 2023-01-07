Keybank National Association OH Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,125 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.46 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

