Keybank National Association OH Has $5.30 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 65,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

