Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,567 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

