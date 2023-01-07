Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,264 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

