Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,682 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Trading Up 3.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

