Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.