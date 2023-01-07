KeyCorp Comments on Meritage Homes Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $26.57 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

