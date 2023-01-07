Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,097,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,575,598 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 1.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.70% of Kinross Gold worth $523,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 116,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.