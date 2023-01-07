KlayUniverse Price Reaches $0.0373 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $788.37 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04228271 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $970.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

