Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €9.64 ($10.26) and last traded at €9.58 ($10.19). Approximately 407,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.38 ($9.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

KCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $955.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

