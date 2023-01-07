KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,081 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

TGT stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

