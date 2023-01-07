KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 7,152 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.38 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

