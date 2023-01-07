KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

