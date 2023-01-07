KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 152,176 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,015.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 845,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

