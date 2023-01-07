KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,394 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

MLPX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

