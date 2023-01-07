KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $899.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

