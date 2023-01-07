KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $535.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $631.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

