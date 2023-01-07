KOK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $514,945.78 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $51.81 million and $514,945.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10327234 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $807,025.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.