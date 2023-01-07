KOK (KOK) Price Up 5.5% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $51.74 million and $643,107.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235324 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10327234 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $807,025.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.