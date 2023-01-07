Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 28.80 and last traded at 28.75. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €27.40 ($29.15) to €30.40 ($32.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €31.00 ($32.98) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 27.41.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.