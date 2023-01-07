Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.99 and traded as high as $28.88. Koppers shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 60,616 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Koppers by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

