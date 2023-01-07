Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading Up 3.2%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

