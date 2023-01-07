L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.61. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.