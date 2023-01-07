Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $41.25.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
