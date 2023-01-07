Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LGI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.