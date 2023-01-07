Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:LGI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
