Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.