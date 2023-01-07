Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
LGI opened at $14.91 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
