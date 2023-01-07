Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.38

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and traded as low as $18.65. Leatt shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 901 shares traded.

Leatt Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

