Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.73 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.47 ($0.08). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 6.47 ($0.08), with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.73.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Company Profile
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
