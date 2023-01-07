Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.16. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 119,363 shares trading hands.
Life Design Station International Stock Down 33.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Life Design Station International Company Profile
Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
