Linear (LINA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Linear has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431414 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.01674340 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.37 or 0.30471600 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.