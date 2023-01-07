Liquity USD Price Up 0.3% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $181.93 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,179,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

