Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $73.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

