London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading Up 2.5%

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.87. The company has a market capitalization of £17.49 million and a PE ratio of 410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

