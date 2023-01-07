Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

LZAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Price Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

