Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,937. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $257.38. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

