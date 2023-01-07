LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 983,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LSB Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

