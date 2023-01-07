LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LTC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

