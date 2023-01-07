LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.
LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.
LTC Properties Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LTC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
