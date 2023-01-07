LUXO Price Reaches $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $5,025.15 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00432189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.01657121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.31 or 0.30526383 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

