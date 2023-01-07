LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LYB opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

